'Justice League' movie news: Two Green Lanterns and new Flash ability rumored

Superheroes assemble in "Justice League" YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

Though Batman (Ben Affleck) has successfully recruited powerful allies Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) into the cause, the Justice League will be fighting without Superman (Henry Cavill) this November. Nevertheless, Batman's superhero allies may be even more powerful than expected.

At first glance, the new "Justice League" photo shows Barry Allen standing in the Flash Cave, but there's a little detail in the photo that diehard fans weren't able to ignore: a badge depicting a fist holding a lightning bolt.

Fans have been wondering if the detail is a reference to The CW show "The Flash," which showed Barry with lightning-yielding and throwing powers.

Titled "Enter Zoom," the season 2 episode of The CW show had Flash (Grant Gustin) battling the evil, fast-footed Zoom. Flash used his newfound skill, throwing a lightning bolt at Zoom — but the bolt ricocheted and zapped back at Flash.

While there's no official confirmation yet if there will be a new ability for Flash, there have been other Easter eggs such as a cameo from Nikola Tesla and the cartoon "Rick & Morty."

Meanwhile, rumors have popped up that there might be two Green Lanterns making their debut in "Justice League." Heroic Hollywood editor-in-chief and The Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez hinted at their possible appearance.

"In Justice League, there will be not one Green Lantern, but two Green Lanterns," Gonzalez said. "Let's see if it sticks and they keep them in or if they cut it out."

There is no news yet about which two Green Lanterns will be making an appearance.

The movie also stars Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Amber Heard as Mera, J.K. Simmons as Jim Gordon and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West.

"Justice League" premieres in theaters on Friday, Nov. 17.