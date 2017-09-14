'Justice League' cast news: Armie Hammer shuts down Green Lantern rumors; Zack Snyder not doing press at this time

Superheroes assemble in "Justice League" YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

The upcoming "Justice League" movie will be premiering in a few months from now. Yet, it has not stopped fans from speculating that Henry Cavill's Superman would be in it, as well as Green Lantern. Enter Armie Hammer, the big fan favorite to play Hal Jordan. The rumor mill continuously turns regarding his possible involvement in the DC Extended Universe.

In a recent interview with ET Canada, Hammer revealed that he has not been approached for a role in the superhero franchise. Hammer was currently at the Toronto Film Festival where he made the comment, and he previously made similar statements about a possible role in the DCEU back in June. However, this did not stop fans from thinking that Hammer has basically gotten the role.

He has been known to troll fans regarding the subject since December, which he later took back. Fans remain hopeful that Hammer will be the Green Lantern that could be present in "Justice League." Several fans have also taken the opportunity to Photoshop the actor into several posters for "Justice League."

Even if Hammer does not become Hal Jordan/Green Lantern, he did express interest in playing another DC character. The actor appeared to be open to playing Shazam! Especially now that it is the next DC film up for production.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Zack Snyder, who helmed "Justice League" before stepping down from the director's chair, will not be doing press for the movie at this time. He left the project to deal with a personal tragedy, and let Joss Whedon take the reins moving forward during the reshoots and additional scenes.

Even though Snyder will not participate for the press at the moment, it is still likely that he will do it for the movie in the future.

"Justice League" will premiere on Nov. 17