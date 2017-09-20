'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' release date, trailer news: Game avatars get rocked in dangerous adventure in latest teaser

Dwayne Johnson and the rest of the cast will appear in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" this December. Facebook/ JumanjiMovie

In the new teaser trailer for "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," four in-game characters led by Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson) get rocked in a dangerous adventure.

The "San Andreas" actor recently shared on his Instagram a short trailer of the upcoming movie which showed the game avatars Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan), Professor Shelly Oberon (Jack Black), and Moose Finbar (Kevin Hart) getting chased by motorcycles and stampeding animals.

According to the synopsis of the film, four high school kids get stuck in detention and have to clean out the basement of their school. They stumble upon an old video game called "Jumanji" and decide to play it. However, when they choose their avatars, they are suddenly sucked into the game and become their in-game characters.

They enter a tropical world of exotic plants and wild animals with many dangers. In order to get out, they must continue to play the game and finish it.

The new movie is an updated version of the 1995 original film "Jumanji" which starred Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, and Bradley Pierce. In the old movie, the dangers materialized in the real world when the characters played the game. In the current version, however, the characters get thrust into another realm.

Director Jake Kasdan insists that "'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is not a remake of the old one but rather a continuation of what happened previously. He said in a past interview, "Jumanji is the kind of movie that I think people shouldn't out-and-out remake. To me, a big part of its power is in the unique elements of its original execution. Within that, I think there's this central idea and mythology that's mysterious, but powerful, and commands a powerful part of the imagination."

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" will hit theaters on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.