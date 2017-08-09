'Judge Dredd: Mega City One' release date, cast news: Karl Urban in talks to reprise iconic cop role in TV adaptation

Karl Urban as Judge Dredd from 2012's "Dredd." Lionsgate

With "Judge Dredd: Mega City One" breathing new life, Karl Urban may return to star in this TV adaptation of the movie from five years ago. The anticipated show is expected to premiere in 2019.

According to IGN, "Mega City One" producer Jason Kingsley revealed that Urban is in talks to reprise the role of Judge Dredd in the upcoming TV series.

He said, "These conversations continue but we're keen, he's keen — it's just a case of us making sure this show is everything we want it to be."

Kingsley added that the writing team is currently working on scripts for the first season, which involves characters that viewers will be invested in following.

"This needs to be done right — the fans deserve it," he added.

At the recent Star Trek Las Vegas Convention, Urban confirmed to reporters that he is in talks to reprise the classic cop role.

"I am in discussions with them about that. I told them that if they write the material and give Dredd something to do and give him a function, I will be there. I would love to," the actor said.

Though casting may be sorted out soon, it may take about two years before fans will get to see Urban in the iconic uniform and helmet that Dredd wears on his patrols.

Kingsley, however, noted that because they are so early in the process, production could happen a bit faster and the release could be earlier than expected.

Urban starred in the 2012 film "Dredd" which did not do well in the box-office. It earned $35.6 million worldwide on a budget of $50 million. The low earnings seemingly explain why producers were not keen on developing a sequel.

In "Dredd," Urban starred alongside Olivia Thirlby, who played Officer Anderson, as they took down the drug lord Ma-Ma, portrayed by Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones").

Urban is known for the "Star Trek" movie trilogy and will appear in "Thor: Ragnarok" in November.

"Judge Dredd: Mega City One" is currently in pre-production and is expected to arrive in 2019.