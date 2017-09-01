Joy-Anna Duggar baby due date news: 'Counting On' star likely due in February

Joy-Anna Duggar prepares for her wedding to Austin Forsyth in "Counting On" YouTube/TLC

Following the footsteps of her older sisters, Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting her first child. After her marriage to Austin Forsyth back in May, they recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Fans cannot help but speculate when she is due or how many months she is in her pregnancy.

The couple is certainly determined to start a family right away, and when Joy-Anna made the announcement over on Instagram, she did not mention how far along she was in her pregnancy. Naturally, fans continued to speculate when she would be giving birth. People revealed a recent photo of Joy-Anna, and many noticed that she appeared to be a few months in.

Since day one, rumors that Joy-Anna was pregnant circulated on the internet, even before she got married to Forsyth. The couple went to Switzerland for their honeymoon and fans guessed that she got pregnant there. Based from that, Joy-Anna might already be three months pregnant when she made the announcement. Naturally, the whole family has not disclosed the official due date as well as other things related to her pregnancy.

Fans have also noted that the Duggar women usually make their pregnancy announcements after their first trimester, which backs up the speculation that she was three months in during the announcement. Counting the months, it means that the "Counting On" star is likely going to give birth in February.

The couple talked to People about their pregnancy and expressed their excitement about welcoming their first child. Joy-Anna shared that she remembered her mother teaching them and spending quality time with them. She hoped that she too could do the same with her own children. The star went on to add that it is an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children.

Forsyth seconded Joy-Anna's statements, saying that he is looking forward to their pregnancy journey and all the various stages that it will bring. Forsyth added that he feels so blessed to be a new father and that they are thankful for it.