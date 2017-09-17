Josh and Anna Duggar welcome their fifth baby, Mason Garett

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna just welcomed their fifth child. Reuters/Brian Frank

Reality star Josh Duggar and wife Anna officially welcomed their fifth child together, adding another bouncing baby to the Duggar family.

The family announced the arrival of the baby boy, Mason Garett Duggar, on their website Tuesday.

"We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garret Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him," the post read.

The post also said the entire family is thanking everyone for their prayers, kind words and well wishes for the latest family member.

Mason will be a baby brother to 7-year-old Mackynzie, 6-year-old Michael, 4-year-old Marcus and 2-year-old Meredith.

Mason's arrival is a welcome development for the couple who faced major controversies over the past few years.

In 2015, Josh admitted to having an extra-marital affair using the website Ashley Madison and that he was involved in a molestation scandal.

"I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and I am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him," he wrote.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle also revealed that their eldest child Josh molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

Jim Bob told Fox News that Josh was just curious about girls and that he touched his sisters over their clothes while they were sleeping.

Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard, now 22 and 24, respectively, self-identified as their brother's victims.

However, they defended their brother and said the charges that her brother is a pedophile or a child molester are "so overboard and a lie."

The Duggars rose to prominence through the American reality television show "19 Kids and Counting" that aired for seven years until its cancellation in 2015.