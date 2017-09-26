Josh and Anna Duggar new baby news: Couple welcomes fifth child after molestation scandal

Josh Duggar speaks at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Frank

Former reality star Josh Duggar and wife Anna have welcomed a baby to their ever-growing family, two years after a scandal threatened to end their marriage. Recently, Anna took the opportunity to talk about her labor and the support she received after the birth of their son.

In a post on their family website, the couple announced the new addition to their family last Sept. 12 with a heartwarming statement. It read, "We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him."

The post continued to state, "The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express." Mason is Josh and Anna's fifth child. Before his birth, the couple had briefly discussed their marital problems.

In an earlier blog post from March, the two told fans that after taking some time to focus on rebuilding their relationship following the molestation scandal, they were expecting a new baby boy. The pregnancy apparently came after it was revealed that Josh had previously molested girls, four of which were his own sisters.

According to InTouch, the "19 Kids and Counting" star, who was underage at the time, was caught molesting four of his younger siblings. After the controversy was made known to the public, he maintained a low profile life. However, aside from the scandal, he was also caught on Ashley Madison, a site created for people looking to cheat on their spouses using false identities.

Shortly after the incident, he came forward confessing that he had an addiction to sex and pornography. He admitted, "I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the Internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife." He went on to ask for forgiveness from his wife, family, and all believers who shared the same faith.