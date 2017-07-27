Entertainment
Joseph Duggar, Kendra Caldwell unveil lovely engagement photos

Leovic Arceta

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell in the video announcement of their courtship.YouTube/ TLC

The next Duggar sibling in line to get married is Joseph Duggar and his fiancée Kendra Caldwell. The couple unveiled some of their engagement photos through the Duggar family website last week to the delight of Duggar family fans.

The photos revealed that the engagement photo shoot was done in an outdoor location, with Joseph looking sharp in a pink button down shirt and jeans, and Caldwell looking very pretty in an olive green blouse and knee-length skirt. Also featured in the photographs is Caldwell's sparkling diamond engagement ring. The couple looked very happy, smiling to the camera in various poses, including one wherein their hands joined together to form the shape of a heart.

Joseph, seventh of the Duggar children from the popular series "19 Kids and Counting" and its spin-off show "Counting On," got engaged to Caldwell in May after two months of courtship. The couple is expected to get married soon, although no date has been announced yet.

Joseph, 22 and Caldwell, 19, might be a young couple, but it has been tradition in the Duggar family to marry and start their own family at a young age. Five of Duggar's siblings are already married, and three of them already have their own children. Josh Duggar, 29, has four children and is expecting another one with his wife Anna. Jill, 26 is married to Derrick Dillard and has two children. Jessa, 24, has two sons with husband Ben Seewald.

Joseph's younger sister, Joy-Anna, who is 19 years old, got married earlier this year to Austin Forsyth. It was while attending Joy-Anna's wedding that Joseph proposed marriage to Caldwell.

As fans may already know, the Duggar family members are also not known to wait too long before tying the knot after an engagement has officially been announced, so another wedding should be on its way very soon.

"Counting On" follows the life of the Duggar children and airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.

