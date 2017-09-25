Jordan Fisher and Lindsey Stirling take the top spot in 'Dancing With the Stars' season 25 premiere

A poster for "Dancing With the Stars" Facebook

Broadway actor Jordan Fisher and violinist Lindsey Stirling are the names listed at the top of the leaderboard for the 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars" during its Sept. 18 premiere on ABC.

Thirteen celebrities graced the stage with their dance partners for the 25th season of the show. Along with Fisher and Stirling, the latest crop includes Nick and Vanessa Lachey, "Pretty Little Liars" star Sasha Pieterse, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Nikki Bella, Paralympian Victoria Arlen, "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran, National Basketball Association (NBA) coach and former player Derek Fisher, singer Debbie Gibson, actor Frankie Muniz, HGTV's Drew Scott, and National Football League (NFL) wide receiver Terell Owens. The full cast was first revealed last Sept. 6, with the NFL star finally completing the roster.

The current leaderboard stands with Jordan Fisher dancing the tango with Lindsay Arnold scoring a total of 22 points from the judges (8+7+7). Locked on the same spot, scoring 22 points as well is Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas with the cha-cha-cha. Trailing closely behind them is Vanessa Lachey dancing the cha-cha-cha as well with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the duo scored 21 points.

Vanessa's husband, Nick, received a score of 18 points as he danced the cha-cha-cha with Peta Murgatroyd. Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko is tied on the same spot with the 98 Degrees frontman, together with Fisher and Sharna Burgess who danced the salsa. At the bottom is Corcoran and dance partner Keo Motsepe who got 14 (5+4+5) points on their first stage.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli sit in as the show's judges and mentors for the 25th time in a row. The familiar panel for the dance competition reality show will be less crowded with Julianne Hough not returning for this season.

The show's premiere will have all 13 stars safe, but Monday next week will be a performance and elimination night. "Dancing With the Stars" season 25 airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.