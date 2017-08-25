Jon and Kate Gosselin news: Exes engage in heated argument at orthodontist's office

Jon Gosselin explaining why he quit "Jon & Kate Plus 8" on Steve Harvey YouTube/Steve Harvey

The custody battle continues with Jon and Kate Gosselin over their children. Recently, the exes engaged in another heated confrontation at an orthodontist's office, which ended in the authorities having to break up the reality stars.

As revealed by TMZ's sources, either Jon or Kate Gosselin took one of their 13-year old daughters to the orthodontist a few days ago. However, the two started to engage in a heated argument over who would be taking her home. The exes have been involved in a very messy custody dispute that ended with the two having a sort of shared supervision over their eight children.

Fortunately, no arrests were made when the local authorities came in to break up the argument after Jon called them up, who cited verbal domestic abuse as the reason. Jon ended up being the one to take the child home at Kate's request when she was escorted out of the building. The authorities told them to take up their issues with each other to a judge after the incident.

Until today, Jon has been fighting non-stop for sole custody of his children. This is after several heated confrontations with his ex-wife. The reality star's lawyer, Kristen Doleva-Lecher, told E! News that another confrontation occurred a few weeks ago at a parking lot, and Jon is determined to do what is right for the children. Doleva-Lecher stated that the former couple's desire to co-parent is good in all matters of custody, but in their case, it is easier said than done.

Although Doleva-Lecher is keeping mum regarding the legal battle between her client and Kate, she said that her client is continuously fighting for his kids and is trying to do what is best.

According to a report from InTouch Weekly, the incident that occurred a few weeks ago at a parking lot involved one of their sextuplets, Hannah. Kate apparently tried to pull her daughter out of Jon's car, but Hannah resisted, and the teen had to be brought to the hospital afterwards to be treated for an arm injury.