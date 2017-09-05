Joker movie rumors: Jared Leto upset by separate Joker movie starring DiCaprio

A screenshot of Jared Leto as the Joker in the film 'Suicide Squad.' Facebook/SuicideSquad

Now that there is news of a standalone Joker film, it seems like Jared Leto is unhappy. It was rumored that Warner Bros. is producing the Joker movie with Martin Scorsese slated to produce — hence, it is unsurprising if Scorsese gets his golden boy Leonardo DiCaprio to star as the Clown Prince of Darkness himself.

Leto and co-star Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn, is currently working on another Joker movie after jumping off from the movie "Suicide Squad. Uproxx reports that the movie is in its early stages of development. Upon getting wind of the news that Warner Bros. is planning to make another movie completely separate from Leto's Joker, Leto was naturally taken aback, and could possibly not be taking the news lightly.

Leto is already booked to be part of "Suicide Squad 2" and another Joker movie. With rumors of another similar project going around, Leto could possibly be threatened by the thought of it — especially since it is DiCaprio he will be going against.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Leto is not a fan of multiple versions of the Joker. They stated that "Leto is said to have made his displeasure with the notion of multiple Jokers known to his CAA agents, and rival agency WME has been using the concern to court him." Even if DiCaprio's Joker will not be canon in the DC Extended Universe, the standalone film will create tension within the entertainment industry.

However, the intention behind such an ambitious project with Scorsese and DiCaprio's name on it could possibly mean that the creators would be gunning for Oscar Awards. This has already been proven in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," where actor Heath Ledger received a posthumous Oscar for his well-received portrayal of the Joker.

There is not much information yet regarding the DC Extended Universe's plans for the Joker, or DiCaprio's as well since these are just rumors. DiCaprio has not confirmed these rumors as of now, so it could be possible that the idea of a standalone Joker movie could be false information. But given that comic book fans can't get enough of their favorite clown villain, it might actually work in both actors' favor.