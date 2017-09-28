Joker-Harley Quinn movie plot and cast news: Margot Robbie says duo's romance must 'end in flames'

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn DC Comics/Characters/Harley-Quinn

The news of a Joker-Harley Quinn movie may come as a surprise to many, being one of the films that were included in a slew of announcements of films under Warner Bros. Having first appeared in the DC Extended Universe in last year's "Suicide Squad," fans are now wondering what is next for two of Batman's most iconic foes.

As of now, not much is known regarding the plot and what else to expect in the movie about the two, but it is certain that it will zero in on their very complicated relationship. Recently, Margot Robbie revealed how she hopes the Joker-Harley Quinn movie will end. Do not expect these two to live happily ever after though.

Talking to Bang Showbiz, Robbie said that their love story has to end in flames. "It has to. It just wouldn't be right" the actress said.

Talking to ComingSoon.net, when asked about reuniting with writing and directing duo Glenn Ficarra and John Requa for the Joker-Harley Quinn movie, Robbie said that Ficarra and Requa are fun to work with, having done two films with them, "Focus" and "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot."

Robbie went on to say how much she loves love stories. "I think people enjoy seeing two characters who, in Harley and Joke's case, would die for one another. It's kind of romantic in a messed up way," stated Robbie.

The movie is rumored to be similar to "Natural Born Killers," in terms of tone, and is supposedly next after the second installment of "Suicide Squad." Robbie will also reprise her role as Harley Quinn along with Leto's Joker in the upcoming "Gotham City Sirens" movie that will be directed by David Ayer.

A separate Joker origin movie is also reported to be in development with Martin Scorsese serving as producer and Leonardo DiCaprio being in talks for the role.