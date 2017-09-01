Joker and Harley Quinn to star in their own spinoff movie

The Joker and Harley Quinn are set to star in their own spinoff movie. Warner Bros. official website

The Joker, one of the most famous and notorious villains in the DC universe, is set to star in another movie yet again, but this time, the famous villain will also have to share the spotlight with his girlfriend and partner in crime, Harley Quinn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the characters will again be played by Jared Leto and Margot Robbie, as their appearance in the hit movie "Suicide Squad" proved to be a hit amongst audiences. The movie is still in its development phase with confirmed title yet, but it looks like the project will be coming from Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, directors and executive producers of the hit NBC drama "This Is Us" and the 2011 film "Crazy, Stupid, Love."

Apparently, the film is gearing toward a "criminal love story theme." According to a news outlet, an insider source even said that this is "an insane and twisted love story. When Harry Met Sally on Benzedrine."

This upcoming movie project will also be under Warner Bros., just like other DC movies such as Batman and Wonder Woman. Also, this movie will probably be released right after the sequel of "Suicide Squad" is out in theaters. Insiders claim, according to The Hollywood Reporter, that Warner Bros. is, apparently, on the fast track of the movie's development as it has to contend with the actors' holding agreements.

Meanwhile, a standalone Joker film is also in the works, according to Deadline. This time, the film will focus on the origin story of Joker, how he became Batman's arch-nemesis and other exclusive scoop pertaining to the character's history. The film is set to be helmed by "The Hangover's" Todd Phillips and Scott Silver of the "8 Mile."

The film is planned to be set in early '80s Gotham City, but it is highly likely that Jared Leto will not portray the role of Joker. Instead, a younger actor might be tapped to star in the film.