Joker and Harley Quinn movie in the works, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto to reprise roles

Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad" Twitter/SuicideSquadWB

In the midst of pairings in the DC universe, both in the comics and cinematically, there is one pairing that is set to have their own movie soon. Margot Robbie and Jared Leto will be reprising their roles as two of the most iconic villains – Harley Quinn and Joker respectively.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has tapped Glenn Ficara and John Requa, the directors and producers of the hit series "This is Us," who have also written and directed "Crazy, Stupid, Love." They are now in final negotiations to write and direct the movie centered on the two iconic characters in the DC Extended Universe.

Leto and Robbie first appeared in "Suicide Squad" and the sequel to which is reportedly being fast-tracked by the studio. The Joker and Harley Quinn movie is said to come after the sequel. According to the Hollywood Reporter's source, the supposed plot for the movie is somewhat a criminal love story and described as "When Harry Met Sally on Benzadrine."

The Joker and Harley Quinn movie will also fall within the DC Extended Universe, including the current movies starting with "Man of Steel" and the upcoming "Justice League" movie, which is premiering in November.

Speaking of the Joker, an origin movie for Batman's greatest enemy is in the works. "The Hangover" director Todd Phillips has been tapped to co-write the script with Scott Silver, who wrote "8 Mile." According to Deadline, legendary director Martin Scorsese is producing the picture alongside Phillips as well.

What has got fans of the franchise buzzing is that Leto may not be the actor to fill in the shoes of the clown prince of crime in this movie. Instead, this origin movie will be a part of a new brand of DC movies under Warner Bros. and will not be linked to the DC Extended Universe.

The Joker origin movie reportedly hopes to be as gritty and hard-boiled. It will be set in Gotham city in the early 80s. The movie is going for the feel of Scorsese's earlier movies like "Taxi Driver" or "Raging Bull." Other reports reveal that Scorsese as the producer has not been finalized yet.