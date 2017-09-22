'John Wick: Chapter Three' release date, plot news: Third action movie will come out summer 2019

Promotional image for "John Wick: Chapter 2." Facebook/johnwickmovie

The release of "John Wick: Chapter Three" has officially been set for summer of 2019. This will be the third installment of the action series which stars Keanu Reeves in the titular role.

Lionsgate officially announced that it will be rolling out the third "John Wick" movie from production company Summit in the middle of 2019, which will swamped with other potential blockbusters. The "Avengers 4" movie from Marvel will be released earlier in May along with TriStar's adaptation of "The Rosie Project." Then Disney's live-action remake of "Aladdin" and Warner Bros. "Minecraft" will be launched a short time after the "John Wick" sequel.

This will be the first time the action movie will be released in the summer blockbuster season where fans and moviegoers will be heading out to the theaters in droves. The first "John Wick" film was released in October back in 2014, while "John Wick: Chapter Two" was rolled out in February of this year.

No details have been released yet about the plot of the upcoming movie. However, it is likely going to pick up where it left off in the previous movie where a contract was placed on Wick's head for killing Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) on Continental grounds. D'Antonio went to the Continental Hotel to seek refuge from the vengeful Wick, knowing that killing is prohibited in the premises. However, Wick killed him just the same for burning down his house.

It was because of Wick's actions that Winston (Ian McShane) was forced to mark him as "excommunicado" which made him a target for every assassin around the globe. This suggests that Wick will be on the run from dangers at every turn in the upcoming movie where a lot of action and violence will ensue.

"John Wick: Chapter Three" will hit theaters nationwide on Friday, May 17, 2019.