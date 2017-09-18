'John Wick: Chapter 3' news: Keanu Reeves-starrer gets release date; potential plot details revealed

Promotional image for "John Wick: Chapter 2." Facebook/johnwickmovie

"John Wick" fans will have to wait much longer to see the eponymous hero back in action. The third installment of the Keanu Reeves shooter franchise will not hit theaters until 2019.

Earlier this week, production company Lionsgate has confirmed that "John Wick: Chapter 3" is still in development and is expected to hit theaters on May 17, 2019. No director has been attached to the project yet, but screenwriter Derek Kolstad is back to write the script.

As for the plot, "John Wick: Chapter 3" will pick up right after the end of the second installment; where the eponymous hero and his dog try to escape New York City. It might also take a deep-dive into his backstory.

"Yeah, definitely — but it's about John revealing it," "John Wick: Chapter 2" director Chad Stahelski said in an interview with Collider. "It's not about you finding a hidden book or a secret map about who John Wick is... You know he's had some serious training. Was it military? Ehh — he kind of looks military. Where's he from? Well — he speaks all these languages."

Not much has been said about John, other than that he worked for the Tarasov Mob until his retirement. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps and joined the Continental as a professional hitman.

However, John was declared "excommunicado" from the Continental after he killed Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) on the hotel grounds. As a result, the latter's contract has been doubled and offered globally.

While waiting, Reeves can be seen next in "Siberia," an upcoming romantic crime thriller directed by Matthew Ross. In it, he plays Lucas Hill, an ambitious American merchant who goes to Russia to sell rare blue diamonds.

As of press time, there is still no word on when "Siberia" will be released.