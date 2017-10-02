'John Wick 3' cast news: Keanu Reeves wants 'Doctor Strange' star for sequel

Keanu Reeves as legendary assassin John Wick in "John Wick: Chapter 2." Summit Entertainment

Lionsgate has already greenlit "John Wick 3" but with two more years left until its target premiere, there are no casting announcements expected anytime soon. Nonetheless, franchise lead Keanu Reeves already knows who he wants to work with in the upcoming sequel.

After reuniting with his "Matrix" co-star Laurence Fishburne in "John Wick: Chapter 2," the actor now wants to bring in "Constantine" co-star Tilda Swinton for the third installment of the franchise. In an interview with People, the 53-year-old actor said he is "all on-board" with the idea of Swinton's appearance.

"You know, I had the chance to work with her – I was in two films with her [Constantine and Thumbsucker, both released in 2005] but had the chance to work with her once," Reeves explained, adding, "We run into each other once in a while socially out there in the world. She's a remarkable person and actress, so I'm all aboard with that!"

Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One in "Doctor Strange." Marvel/Disney

Indeed, Swinton is a prestigious actress known for her roles in both independent films and large-scale Hollywood productions. More recently, she appeared as the Ancient One in Marvel's "Doctor Strange" and "Okja" where she portrayed CEOs Lucy and Nancy Mirando.

Nothing has been confirmed right now, but it's worth noting that Swinton did express her desire to cross paths with Reeves again when she was promoting "Snowpiercer." Thus, her appearance in "John Wick 3" is not far-fetched.

Currently, Reeves is the only cast member who is definitely returning for the third installment of the R-rated action franchise which is set to hit the big screen on May 17, 2019.

In the meantime, fans can catch Swinton next in the "Suspiria" remake as Madame Blanc while also lending her voice to Wes Anderson's new movie "Isle of Dogs." As for Reeves, Cinema Blend reports he can be seen in "SPF-18" which will be available on Netflix starting Oct. 29.