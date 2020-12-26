John Sentamu to be made a life peer

The former Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, is to be made a life peer in the House of Lords.

Dr Sentamu retired in June after 15 years as the Archbishop of York.

It was a groundbreaking role as he was the very first black archbishop in the Church of England.

As Archbishop of York, he was one of the 26 Lords Spiritual in the House of Lords.

While all of his predecessors were automatically made life peers on their retirements, the same did not happen for Dr Sentamu.

The snub was widely criticised at the time, coming as it did at the same time as widespread anti-racism protests across the UK.

In October, a Whitehall source said that the delay in his appointment as a life peer was down to a procedural hold up with the House of Lords Appointments Commission.

He has now been nominated for a life peerage in the political honours list.

The Lord Speaker welcomed the decision.

"It may also now be the time to review the role and the powers of the House of Lords Appointments Commission," Lord Fowler added, according to the BBC.