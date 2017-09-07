Entertainment
John Cena rumored to be cast as the superhero 'Shazam!'

Sidlangan Natividad

John Cena is slimed at the 2017 Kids Choice AwardsReuters/Mario Anzuoni

DC comics and wrestling fans alike will be pumped for the remote possibility that they might be seeing John Cena in the role of "Shazam!" also known as "Captain Marvel," not to be confused with Marvel's own female "Captain Marvel." 

At the beginning of the pre-production of the said movie, Cena and Joshua Sasse have been rumored to be the two primary tentative frontrunners for the part of "Shazam!" As confirmed by That Hashtag Show, both actors are strong contenders for the role whose one of many titles is "the world's mightiest mortal," as confirmed by 

Sasse, while not as popular as Cena, has had several stints on television and is no stranger to acting, having starred in the apocalyptic drama-comedy "No Tomorrow," and ABC's musical comedy "Galavant."

Cena, who is considerably the more famous of the two actors, has had several big-screen appearances in Hollywood movies, such as his comedic role as the closet gay lover of Amy Schumer's character in the movie "Trainwreck." He also has an upcoming animated movie about the tender-hearted bull "Fernando" whom he voices.

DC fans are also somewhat in favor of Cena taking up the mantle of "Shazam!" as a complementary pair for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who has officially announced his acceptance for the role of "Black Adam," one of the many supervillain enemies of "Shazam!" Johnson initially considered either roles of "Shazam!" and "Black Adam" but ultimately picked the latter as he felt that the antagonist was more interesting due to the character's complex rise from slave to villain and occasional antihero, as reported by Digital Spy

Fans and patrons of "Shazam!" might want to hold their breath, though, as the film is only at its pre-production stage according to Comic Book and casting is still not confirmed apart from Johnson's "Black Adam." 

"Shazam!" is set for release in theaters worldwide on April 5, 2019.

