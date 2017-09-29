John Cena Retiring From WWE?

A promotional photo for "RAW," featuring WWE superstar John Cena. Facebook/johncena

After his recent loss to Roman Reigns in a "No Mercy" match, there have been a lot of rumors online saying John Cena may indeed be quietly retiring as a WWE superstar. Apparently, his fiancée and WWE star Nikki Bella revealed that she did not think The Champ will ever retire, adding, "[H]e'll do that until his body won't allow him to."

A lot of the speculations seem to be based on the way Cena saluted and fought back tears in the aforementioned match when the crowd began chanting "Thank you, Cena." However, some fans also pointed out more logical reasons for his retirement.

First, there was mention of his thriving career as a Hollywood actor, where his roles have steadily been getting bigger. Another theory is that his in-ring career has been stagnating, especially with him turning 40 this year. While his age may not be a problem, his health may become an issue, as he has undergone multiple surgeries over the years.

Although these points are definitely logical, there are also a lot of reasons to believe that Cena will not be retiring after his match with Reigns. During an appearance on the WWE Network show "Raw Talk," he discussed his loss and managed to dodge the topics of his retirement. He said that he was not retiring, only slowing down, but that defeat certainly marked the end of an era.

The decision to slow down means that although fans will not be able to see Cena as frequently as before, they will still get to watch his matches in the coming years. Certainly, he will not be retiring anytime soon from the franchise. Even his fiancée Bella told FOX News after her stint in "Dancing with the Stars," "I honestly don't think he'll ever retire. I think he'll do that until his body won't allow him to."

Bella talked about the loss of her fiancé to Reigns, "It's so sad. He lost but I thought the match was one of his best and it's just crazy. He amazes me every time he goes out there. You've see[n] him do it for sixteen years and it never gets old. He tells you a new story every week."