John Cena not yet done with his wrestling career

John Cena proposed to his long-time girlfriend Nikki Bella after winning their tag-team match against The Miz and Maryse. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Is John Cena ready to call it quits with his storied wrestling career?

There are speculations that fans might be seeing less of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar, given that Cena has been competing for 20 years now, and he could only do so much since he is now in his 40s.

Some of Cena's accomplishments including headlining WrestleMania, winning the Royal Rumble, winning a Money in the Bank contract, and nabbing 16 WWE world championship victories.

According to those who follow his career, all that's left for Cena's storied career is a heel turn. Cena, however, long before said that he will never become the bad guy and will always stick to his good guy image.

"Look, your job as a super star is to manipulate the audience and try to tell your story," he told Rolling Stone.

"But what's weird is that I'm a good guy because of all the kids and parents who like me, and a bad guy because I won't turn heel, which actually makes me both good guy and bad guy in one person," he added.

Fans don't need to worry, though, as Cena still has lots of ring time with him and the next one will be huge.

Wrestling enthusiasts will finally see a Cena – Roman Reigns showdown as Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer said a showdown between the two of the biggest WWE stars today is imminent.

He said there is a possibility that the fight will happen in the next pay-per-view, "No Mercy," which will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 24.

On top of that, Cena is busy with his wedding to fellow wrestler Nikki Bella and hinted that the ceremony and merriment will be shown on TV.

"I'm not going to speak for Nicole and say that we are, but she probably will be like 'We have to kind of give it to (them),'" Cena said in their Today appearance.