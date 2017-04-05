John Cena and Nikki Bella open up about WrestleMania 33 engagement and wedding plans

While the professional wrestling industry is known for being scripted, nothing prepared the WrestleMania audience for the real-life bombshell that happened on Sunday's couples match.

After winning a tag-team match against The Miz and wife Maryse, John Cena finally proposed to his long-time girlfriend Nikki Bella in front of fans. The 39-year-old got down on one knee and asked Bella to be his wife in front of 75,000 fans who watched the show live.

Bleacher Report notes that Cena's failure to propose earlier was actually a part of the rivalry that led him to meet The Miz and Maryse. As part of their act, The Miz and Maryse ridiculed the WWE's "It" couple and claimed Cena loved himself more than Bella.

Bella and Cena recently caught up with the hosts of NBC's "Today" to talk about the engagement. The pro wrestlers admitted they are still in the early stages of wedding planning and they have not decided on a date for the ceremony yet. "That's up to the boss. I'll show up," Cena said. Without giving away further details, the couple said they agree on one thing: their big day will not take place in a wrestling ring.

Cena is notorious for being unwilling to get married. When asked about what changed his perspective, the 16-time world champion had this to say:

"I found the absolute right person. I found a strong person I consider an inspiration and an equal. Someone who when I'm down, picks me up. And when she's down, I can pick her up. It took a person that strong to change my view on life."

Other than being a heartwarming WrestleMania moment, the proposal — fans believe — could be a fitting send-off for Bella. On Saturday, the female wrestler said she will take some time off to heal a neck injury. Cena is off to a hiatus from the wrestling scene as well to film for an upcoming movie titled "The Pact."