John Lennox and Becky Pippert bring fresh perspectives to relaunched Christianity Explored website

Christian thinkers John Lennox and Becky Pippert are the latest voices to offer their insights into the faith on the revamped Christianity Explored website.

ChristianityExplored.org is one of the leading apologetics websites explaining the Christian faith and answering some of the challenging questions, like 'How could a loving God send anyone to hell?'.

This particular question remains one of the most visited on the website, being viewed by 102,000 people during 2019 alone.

The website features real life stories and videos from respected theologians, evangelists and pastors like Tim Keller and Kevin DeYoung, and is designed to introduce the good news of Jesus to people interested in Christianity.

As part of the re-launch, Christianity Explored Ministries has created 10 new videos asking some of the most common questions about the Christian faith.

Featured in the videos are Lennox and Pippert, as well as apologist Sharon Dirckx and church leader Jason Roach.

New life stories added to the site include the dramatic conversion of a woman who started reading the Bible while high on heroin and a man who grew up in a Hindu family before being introduced to Jesus by friends at university.

Visitors are invited to explore the faith further by reading the Gospel of Mark with a guided introduction, or by finding their local Christianity Explored course.

CEM co-founder and evangelist Rico Tice said: "These resources are designed not just to address the questions people have, but also to model helpful and compelling answers for Christians to use in their personal evangelism.

"We hope there will be something for everyone at christianityexplored.org that will be helpful and shareable with others."