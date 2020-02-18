John Lennox and Becky Pippert bring fresh perspectives to relaunched Christianity Explored website

Staff writer

Christian thinkers John Lennox and Becky Pippert are the latest voices to offer their insights into the faith on the revamped Christianity Explored website. 

ChristianityExplored.org is one of the leading apologetics websites explaining the Christian faith and answering some of the challenging questions, like 'How could a loving God send anyone to hell?'. 

This particular question remains one of the most visited on the website, being viewed by 102,000 people during 2019 alone. 

The website features real life stories and videos from respected theologians, evangelists and pastors like Tim Keller and Kevin DeYoung, and is designed to introduce the good news of Jesus to people interested in Christianity. 

As part of the re-launch, Christianity Explored Ministries has created 10 new videos asking some of the most common questions about the Christian faith. 

Featured in the videos are Lennox and Pippert, as well as apologist Sharon Dirckx and church leader Jason Roach. 

New life stories added to the site include the dramatic conversion of a woman who started reading the Bible while high on heroin and a man who grew up in a Hindu family before being introduced to Jesus by friends at university. 

Visitors are invited to explore the faith further by reading the Gospel of Mark with a guided introduction, or by finding their local Christianity Explored course. 

CEM co-founder and evangelist Rico Tice said: "These resources are designed not just to address the questions people have, but also to model helpful and compelling answers for Christians to use in their personal evangelism.

"We hope there will be something for everyone at christianityexplored.org that will be helpful and shareable with others."

Most Read

  1. China appoints official who persecuted Christians to key Hong Kong post

  2. Priscilla Shirer says she is 'recovering well' from lung surgery

  3. Christian girl forced to marry and convert to Islam reunited with her family

  4. Christian convert says his life will be at risk if he is deported back to Iran

  5. Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr offers internship to thieves who stole his car

  6. Former nurse shares 'traumatising experience' of comforting babies born alive after failed abortions

  7. Churches called upon to address 'deepening crisis' of UK poverty

  8. Kings Kaleidoscope's Chad Gardner on faith, music and how he's still figuring it all out

  9. The challenges and rewards of sharing the Gospel in closed countries

More News

  1. transgender

    One man's painful gender detransition journey

  2. church

    We can't allow consumerism to cheapen our understanding of God's grace

  3. entertainment

    Entertainment has replaced Jesus as the way, the truth, the life

  4. cadbury

    Cadbury chocolate and the Christian connection

  5. headphones

    Reaching out to young people is a challenge for many pastors - survey

  6. st-pauls-cathedral

    The implications of Brexit for the issues that concern Christians

  7. mark-zuckerberg

    'I've become more religious,' says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg