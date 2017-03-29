Jinger Duggar sparks pregnancy rumours with new photo

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Is Jinger Duggar pregnant? Fans jumped to conclusions after seeing this photo with a hint of a baby bump. (Instagram/Jinger Nicole Vuolo)

Everybody is keen to see Jinger Duggar pregnant now that she is happily married to soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.

When the "Counting On" star posted a photo showing the slightest bump on her belly, fans immediately got excited at the thought that she might be carrying a baby.

On her Instagram account (@jingernicolevuolo), Jinger posted a photo with her new friend from Laredo, Texas and simply captioned it with a purple heart. She had on a long, striped polo shirt and a crossbody bag, and the reality star was showing a tiny bump.

"Someone looks like she pregnant!" a fan teased. Another fan added, "I agree, looks like a baby bump. The Duggar girls are body conscious and not overweight. No use of birth control usually ends up with a pregnancy. Jinger will be a great mom!"

But others are not so quick to jump on the pregnancy wagon. "Maybe she just had a lovely dinner," one wrote. A concerned fan also told others to back off. "Y'all really shouldn't just assume that she's pregnant. If she's not, that will end up with a lot of embarrassment for you and will come across as an insult to Jinger. You look beautiful Jinger! Hope you and Jeremy are doing well and enjoying life," she commented.

Jinger earlier told PEOPLE that she adjusted to her new life with Jeremy quite well. Even though it's difficult for her to be away from her family, modern technology helps them keep in touch. "We FaceTime, and there's always a family group message sharing what's going on," she said. "It's been joyous." Plus, visits are just "a flight away."

When asked about her and Jeremy's plans to start a family, Jinger answered that they will welcome whatever blessing the Lord chooses to provide them with. "We are just enjoying our life together, and we will see what the Lord does," she said.