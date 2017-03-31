Jinger Duggar pregnancy rumors sparked by social media post
Another Duggar baby might be on the way, if rumors turn out to be true.
Speculations claim that the newlyweds Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are already expecting their first child after the 23-year-old daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar posted a photo on Instagram, where her tummy appears to be rounder and more protruding.
Some fans began congratulating her for her rumored baby bump, but the sixth child from the "19 Kids and Counting" fame has yet to break her silence regarding the rumored pregnancy.
But prior to their wedding in November 2016, Jinger told Us Weekly that she would love to start building a new family with Jeremy right away. "Well, I love kids," Jinger stated. "I'm excited for the future, when Jeremy and I are married, to start a family."
Her husband, on the other hand, claimed in the same interview that he has no preference regarding the number of kids that he and Jinger will have in the future. "We haven't talked about size, but I know we both love children. They're a joy. We'll have to see what the Lord provides," Jeremy said.
The Duggar women are known for getting pregnant immediately after their wedding. Jinger's elder sister Jill, who is married to Derick Dillard in June 2014, announced in August of the same year that she will give birth in March 2015. She is also currently pregnant with their second child, who will be born in July 2017.
On the other hand, their other sister Jessa Duggar was married to Ben Seewald on Nov. 1, 2014. They welcomed their first son over a year later on Nov. 5, 2015, then their second son was born on Feb. 6 this year.
Their eldest brother Josh and his wife Anna have four children together.
If Jinger is indeed pregnant, her and Jeremy's baby would become the ninth grandchild of Jim Bob and Michelle.
