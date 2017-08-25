Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo news: 'Counting On' stars not yet ready to have a baby?

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar got married on Nov. 5, 2016. Facebook/CountingOnTLC

It has almost been a year since Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar walked down the aisle, but still no sign of a baby.

In a brand-new promotional video for TLC's "Counting On" season 4, Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald visit the Vuolos in Laredo, Texas. They bring their children, 1-year-old Spurgeon Elliot and 6-month-old Henry Wilberforce, with them.

Just like any other child, Spurgeon and Henry get really hyperactive, becoming increasingly difficult to feed, and at times, crying continuously. Upon seeing this, Vuolo and Jinger are seemingly left in total shock and disbelief.

"Does it make you guys want to have kids or no?" an off-camera producer asks the newly married couple, who just took a gander at each other before the scene cut away. The former was then quoted saying that parenting is hard work.

Vuolo's statement has some fans convinced that he and Jinger may not yet be ready to have a baby. It is also worth noting that he is currently busy ministering to a small congregation at the Grace Community Church in Laredo. It is actually his close relationship with God that made Jinger fall in love with him.

"I met Jeremy last May and then we had the opportunity to go on a mission trip together," the reality TV personality said at the time, as cited by Entertainment Tonight. "It was there that I really saw his heart and admired his character... We really want to honor the Lord, and be very intentional about how we move forward."

The upcoming season of "Counting On" will also document Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth's struggles throughout marriage preparations leading up to the big wedding day. It will also follow Joseph's courtship and subsequent proposal to Kendra Caldwell,

"Counting On" season 4 is set to air on Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.