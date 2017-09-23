Jimmy Kimmel news: Talk show host expresses opinions on health-care

Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars in 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Recently, Jimmy Kimmel has been advocating for better health care on his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live," on the ABC network. He has been reaching out to the public to spread awareness. Kimmel has expressed his opinions on how the current health care systems are not really helping the people and shared his thoughts as to how it can be made better for the general public.

According to CNN Media, Kimmel spent the entire week, starting from Sept. 17, expressing his distaste for a particular health care bill that he did not agree with due to its failure to uphold its obligations. The specific bill in question is the Graham-Cassidy Republican Repeal Bill. After Kimmel's monologues on his late night television show, the bill might not see the light of day.

Kimmel's opinion on the Graham-Cassidy Republican Repeal Bill is that it will "kick about 30 million Americans off insurance." According to the New York Post, Kimmel started taking the issue of health-care seriously since May of this year, when his son was born with heart complications. Currently, his son is okay but he needed more than one major operation to ensure his safety. After Kimmel's initial rant, he was visited by Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy.

As much as the senator tried to clear the air regarding Kimmel's issues with the bill, Kimmel still felt slighted by the senator and stated that "Bill Cassidy, just lied right to my face." Kimmel went on to say that he is not publicizing his opinions to forward his own personal interests, but because he feels that he needs to air them out. Kimmel even stated in one of his monologues that he does not like talking about the issue, but does so anyway.

On Tuesday, Sept. 18, Kimmel addressed Cassidy in public to stop using the phrase "The Jimmy Kimmel Test," to refer to the effectiveness of the bill. The term was coined by Cassidy to pertain to Kimmel's advocacy of making sure that health care is available to everyone, no matter what their status in life is. According to the San Diego Union Tribune, they believe that the unraveling events have caused Senator Cassidy and Kimmel to be at odds.