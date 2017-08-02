Entertainment
Jim Bob Duggar predicts which of the Duggar kids will have the next baby in the expanding clan

Christine Thomasos

Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald and their kids Spurgeon, and Henrytwitter.com/JessaSeewald

Jim Bob Duggar, the patriarch of TLC's "Counting On" stars, is attempting to predict who will be giving birth to his next grandchild among his married daughters and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Kendra Caldwell.

Duggar, the father of 20 who rose to fame on TLC's long-running reality series "19 Kids and Counting," now appears with his family on the show "Counting On."

In this week's issue of OK magazine, Duggar named who he believes could be pregnant with his next grandchild.

"It's probably going to be Joseph and Kendra, maybe their relationship, maybe getting a little closer and then, who knows?" Jim Bob said before mentioning his other children. "Maybe Joy and Austin will have a little one on the way. You never know what will happen, maybe Jinger and Jeremy."

There are already more than a handful of grandchildren in the Duggar household. Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, are expecting their fifth child, while Jill and Jessa Duggar have two sons each.

While it's unknown which couple will be the next to have a baby, the family's reality TV series captured Joy-Anna getting married to her childhood friend, Austin , in the third season of "Counting On."

The Forsyths wed in May after a three-month engagement. And Joy-Anna's older sisters shared some marital advice for the newlyweds in People magazine.

Jessa Seewald, 24, told the publication that she wants her younger sister to enjoy her husband. "My advice to her for marriage was just to enjoy being a couple. I know that they're super excited to be getting married and it's going to be amazing," Seewald said. They're perfect for each other."

Jill Dillard's advice for her younger sister had more to do with her home than marriage."They're working on a house, so I told them, get curtains," Jill told People.

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.

