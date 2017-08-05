Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard accused of bullying transgender reality star Jazz Jennings after tweeting gender is 'ordained by God'

x

Jill with her husband Derick and son David Israel (Instagram/Derick Dillard)

Jill Duggar's husband was on the receiving end of strong criticism this week after he responded to a TLC update on its transgender reality show I am Jazz by criticizing transgenderism.

Derick Dillard was even accused of bullying following his tweet that said gender was 'not fluid' but actually 'ordained by God.'

He was responding to a tweet from TLC inviting its followers to tune in to a new episode of I am Jazz, a reality show about a 16-year-old boy living as a transgender girl, as it was presently airing on the TV network.

In response Dillard re-tweeted the TLC post and added his comment critical of transgenderism: 'What an oxymoron...a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God.'

Dillard and the Duggar family are well known for their traditional Christian views but some people were angry over his comments as Jazz is only a teenager while he is a 28-year-old married father of two.

And some were bothered by the fact that TLC is also the home network of Counting On, the reality show that stars his wife and her sister Jessa Duggar.

What an oxymoron... a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

He has now been accused of bullying and some people are even calling for TLC to drop Counting On because of his comments. 'Time to get rid of the Duggars for good!!!!' said one angry person.

Another said: 'Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?'

TLC distanced itself from Dillard's comments, saying in a statement to the Daily Mail: 'Derick Dillard's personal statement does not represent the views of TLC.'

Jazz posted her own response on Twitter too.

Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different. — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) August 3, 2017

Dillard stood by his comments, posting another tweet stating: 'I want to be clear. I have nothing against him [Jazz]. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propogated here.'