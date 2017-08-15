Jill and Derick Dillard baby news: Family moves back to the U.S. permanently; Jill explains why

"Counting On" stars, Jill and Derick Dillard. YouTube/TLC

Two years and two kids later, Jill and Derick Dillard are moving back to the United States to settle down permanently.

The "Counting On" stars recently announced that they will be permanently settling down in Arkansas after a two-year mission trip in Central America. The couple took to their family blog to explain the reason why they had to end their mission trip and settle down permanently. This decision also occurred just a month after Jill and Derick welcomed their second child, Samuel.

The Dillards stated that after a time of prayer and counsel, as well as the circumstances, the Lord is telling them to move back stateside for the time being. They also expressed their gratitude toward everyone who supported them and their ministry called Dillard Family Ministries in one way or another. Jill did not announce this on her social media, but instead shared a photo of Samuel on Instagram, with the caption "Look who's one month old now!"

The exact reasons for their return to the United States seem to be unclear, but there is some speculation as to what it could be. It might likely be because of the dangers that could come while they were staying in Central America. Before they returned to the United States to welcome baby Samuel into the world, they revealed that one of their friends had been murdered back in May.

The couple got married in June 2014 and moved to Central America. In 2015, they welcomed their first child Israel Dillard after a difficult delivery, which involved 70 hours of labor. The family has been flying back and forth over the past two years, the latest of which was before the birth of Samuel last month via caesarean section after two days of labor.

Jill and Derick will be appearing in new episodes of "Counting On" starting Sept. 11, although it remains to be seen whether or not they will reveal their real reasons for leaving Central America.