'Jigsaw' plot rumors: Eighth 'Saw' installment to be less violent, more fun

The popular horror franchise "Saw" is back with another installment titled "Jigsaw." But this time around, it will be a bit more lighthearted and less vicious than its predecessors.

Ahead of its panel schedule at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, co-director Peter Spierig released intriguing new details about the much-awaited film. Just like its predecessors, "Jigsaw" will feature plenty of deadly traps.

"We've got some pretty wild traps in the film — we don't shy away from the gore," Spierig said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, adding that the film is such a perfect Halloween ScareFest. "It's perhaps not quite as vicious and more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it. But it's still full of good fun gore, that's for sure. And, on top of that, it's got a really great mystery, and there's very interesting twists."

Despite being noticeably less violent than most of the "Saw" films, "Jigsaw" was still given an R rating by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for "sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, and for language."

Set 10 years after the events of 2010's "Saw: The Final Chapter," several bodies turn up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer/Jigsaw (Tobin Bell).

Since the eponymous killer has been dead for years now, it is speculated that an apprentice or even someone inside the investigation has picked up the mantle of Jigsaw and lays out death traps for victims he believes take life for granted.

"Jigsaw" also stars Mandela Van Peebles, James Gomez, Laura Vandervoort, Michael Boisvert, Brittany Allen, Shaquan Lewis, Callum Keith Rennie, Josiah Black, Paul Braunstein, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson and Matt Passmore.

It is slated to be released on Oct. 27 in the United States.