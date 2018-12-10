Jesus caught up in Tumblr's new adult content ban

(Photo: Tumblr) Tumblr users say the new adult content ban is blocking innocuous content

Tumblr's ban on adult content is set to come into force next week but spurious content is reportedly already being flagged, with Jesus Himself falling afoul of the new regulations.

While the ban starting on December 17 is aimed at stripping sexually explicit content from the microblogging site, the Guardian reports that seemingly innocuous images of ballet dancers, superheroes and Jesus have all been flagged.

The newspaper says the image blocked out by Tumblr's new porn-detecting AI was an oil painting of Jesus in a loin cloth.

Gizmodo linked to another user who reportedly posted an image of Jesus that has been replaced by a message saying 'This Tumblr may contain sensitive media' and redirecting users to their own dashboards.

According to Tumblr's new policy, posts, GIFs or images that show sex acts, 'real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples' will be deleted.

The Verizon-owned platform is clamping down on adult content after its app was temporarily removed from the Apple app store over child porn concerns.

Facebook is also taking a hard line on adult content and has recently announced a ban on posts that feature 'sexual solicitation', including the exchange of nude images.

According to Facebook's updated policy, identifiers of the censored content include 'vague suggestive statements', 'sexualised slang', and 'using sexual hints' such as mentioning sexual roles, sex positions, and sexual preference.

The social media giant clarified in a statement to The Sun that users were still free to talk about their sexual preferences and that the ban only applied when such statements were used in conjunction with offers to engage in a sexual act.

(Photo: Facebook)

'Stating one's sexual preference or partner preference does not violate our policies around sexual solicitation,' the spokeswoman told The Sun.

'Sexual solicitation as we have defined it in our Community Standards also requires "offering or asking to engage in a sexual act".

'In writing our Community Standards our goal is always to ensure the safety of people who use Facebook - people who vary in age and who come from very different cultures, with different sensitives.

'We are always working to improve our policies and provide clarity and additional context where necessary.

'In the coming months, we plan to add more detail to our Sexual Solicitation policy based on feedback we've heard to date.'