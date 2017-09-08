'Jessica Jones' season 2 to explore origins of heroine's powers

"Jessica Jones" will explore the origins of the heroine's power in Season 2. Facebook/Marvel/JessicaJones

The highly-acclaimed "Marvel's Jessica Jones" from Netflix will not be returning to television until next year, but actress Krysten Ritter, who plays the titular private detective, has teased that the show's second season will be featuring the origin of her character's powers.

Ritter told Bustle that the second season will be exploring the reasons why the protagonist behaves the way she does. The new season might lend a glimpse of Jones' past and may include flashbacks that will tell her story before the fateful car accident that killed her family.

The heroine will be exploring the origins of her powers by investigating about the mysterious organization called IGH, which took care of her treatment and medical bills when she was in a coma.

Jones' reluctance to use her powers will always be part of her character, due to her past experiences and her predisposition to isolation. However, the recently released "The Defenders," which puts together four heroes from four different Netflix series, placed Jones in an environment wherein she needed to work together and trust other characters in order to defeat their common enemy.

In "Jessica Jones" season one, her powers were shown a little bit, but it remained restrained. "The Defenders" allowed Jones to experience just how powerful she really is, in scenes like the one where she was holding an elevator containing Luke Cage and Danny Rand.

The crossover series also showed her utilizing her jumping ability for the first time. This new ability might be explored in her solo series' new season. In the comic books, her character has the ability to fly. Time will tell if the television show will be true to this particular part of the comic book lore, although much of Netflix's Marvel universe is grounded in reality – despite its heroes having supernatural powers.