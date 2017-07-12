'Jessica Jones' season 2 spoilers, plot news: Photos reveal heroine with mysterious romantic partner

The superhero/private detective protagonist (Krysten Ritter) of Marvel Television's "Jessica Jones" could be getting a new love interest in season 2. This may be a welcome development considering the ordeal she went through with Kilgrave (David Tennant) in season 1.

Photos of the upcoming season were recently revealed on Tumblr, showing Ritter's character kissing a man who has yet to be identified. Jones is wearing a sleeveless top while kissing her guy and smiling all throughout. This behavior is not typical of her demeanor in season 1 where she had a scowl almost everywhere she went. She also wore jeans, a black jacket and black boots, and drank alcohol throughout the day.

ScreenRant offered an explanation that this could just be a flashback sequence to a happier time in Jones' life. The new pictures with the unknown man could just be a ploy to throw fans off the tracks of a bigger storyline that may be coming up. However, the question remains as to who the mystery man might be.

CinemaBlend posited that this could be Otis "Danger" Johnson. In the Marvel comics, he was an administrative assistant for Knightwing Restorations and helped Colleen Wing and Misty Knight in many cases.

In the Marvel TV universe, Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and Misty Knight (Simone Missick) have a connection to Jones through Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand aka Iron Fist (Finn Jones). They will all appear in the upcoming "Defenders" miniseries.

Fans and viewers will have to wait till next year to see who the mysterious man really is and whether he is from the Jones' past or present.

"Jessica Jones" is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2018. In the meantime, "The Defenders" makes its way to the streaming service on Aug. 18, while "The Punisher" will premiere later in the year.

Marvel's "Daredevil" season 3 and "Luke Cage" season 2 have also been set to release in 2018.