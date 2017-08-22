'Jessica Jones' season 2 release date, plot news: Sophomore run to dig deeper into titular hero's personality

"Jessica Jones" season 2 promotional image. Facebook/marvelsjessicajones

Krysten Ritter, who plays the titular heroine in the Marvel hit series "Jessica Jones," recently revealed that the second season will delve deeper into her character's personality and the reasons for being who she is.

In an interview with Bustle, Ritter said that for season 2, the writers "have dug even deeper and made it feel just as big and just as impactful, just as personal."

Jessica will be coming into the next installment dealing with her trauma from season 1 as well as the battle scars from the first run of "The Defenders."

In the premiere season of "Jessica Jones," she tangled with the villain Kilgrave (David Tennant) who was able to control other people's thoughts and actions. He manipulated her mind and even had intimate relations with her against her will. This caused Jessica to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) which aggravated her alcoholism.

It is Kilgrave's actions that prompted her to become anti-social and keep her social circle small. The only two friends that she has on the show are Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville) and radio personality Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor).

The first installment was about the tragic events that made Jessica's mindset that way. Ritter implied that the second installment, on the other hand, will be about the feelings of who she is.

"The first season was in her head and the second season is in her heart," the actress explained.

In related news, Tennant was seen on the set of "Jessica Jones" recently and it has been confirmed that he will be reprising the role of Kilgrave. It remains to be seen how the villain will return because he was killed by Jessica when she snapped his neck in the first season.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will air sometime in 2018. "The Defenders" is streaming now on Netflix.