'Jessica Jones' season 2 release date news: Filming wraps up; young Jessica to reappear?

A promotional image of "Jessica Jones" Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones

"Jessica Jones" season 2 has wrapped up filming, which means the superhero-turned-private investigator will be making her way to screens sooner rather than later. Krysten Ritter reprises her role as Jessica Jones and it seems like no one else is as excited as the 30-year-old actress for the show to premiere.

Ritter posted photos of her and the latest cast addition Diane Gibson via Instagram story, where they are seen wearing what looks to be shirts celebrating season 2's wrap-up.

The black shirts have the word "season" written in all caps above a photo of Ritter as Jessica who is holding up a peace sign, which doubles as the number two.

Another photo shows Ritter wearing a black shirt with the words "Nailed it" written on the back. The actress captioned the photo with, "This is totally my catch phrase yes it's on a t-shirt."

"Jessica Jones" season 2 began filming five months ago, making its production period shorter than the six-month average of the other shows under the Netflix and Marvel collaboration. Spoiler TV previously listed the show's filming end date as Sept. 15, which proved more or less accurate.

Meanwhile, more flashbacks seem to be in store for Jessica.

Elizabeth Cappuccino, who played the younger version of Jessica in the first season, posted a photo on Instagram on Sept. 19. It shows her recording audio for the show. She captioned the photo with, "Quick little VO for J Jones."

The photo has since been removed from the actress' social media account.

In season 1, Cappuccino appeared in flashbacks showing the hero's backstory. Jessica's family died in a car crash, effectively leaving her orphaned. She was then taken in by the abusive mother of child star Trish Walker (Catherine Blades).

Cappuccino will likely star once again in flashbacks in the upcoming season, where fans will hopefully see more of Jessica's childhood and how she developed her superhuman abilities.

"Jessica Jones" is set for release sometime in 2018 on Netflix.