Entertainment
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

'Jessica Jones' season 2 release date news: Filming wraps up; young Jessica to reappear?

Nicole Agatha Cruz

A promotional image of "Jessica Jones"Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones

"Jessica Jones" season 2 has wrapped up filming, which means the superhero-turned-private investigator will be making her way to screens sooner rather than later. Krysten Ritter reprises her role as Jessica Jones and it seems like no one else is as excited as the 30-year-old actress for the show to premiere.

Ritter posted photos of her and the latest cast addition Diane Gibson via Instagram story, where they are seen wearing what looks to be shirts celebrating season 2's wrap-up.

The black shirts have the word "season" written in all caps above a photo of Ritter as Jessica who is holding up a peace sign, which doubles as the number two.

Another photo shows Ritter wearing a black shirt with the words "Nailed it" written on the back. The actress captioned the photo with, "This is totally my catch phrase yes it's on a t-shirt."

"Jessica Jones" season 2 began filming five months ago, making its production period shorter than the six-month average of the other shows under the Netflix and Marvel collaboration. Spoiler TV previously listed the show's filming end date as Sept. 15, which proved more or less accurate.

Meanwhile, more flashbacks seem to be in store for Jessica.

Elizabeth Cappuccino, who played the younger version of Jessica in the first season, posted a photo on Instagram on Sept. 19. It shows her recording audio for the show. She captioned the photo with, "Quick little VO for J Jones."

The photo has since been removed from the actress' social media account.

In season 1, Cappuccino appeared in flashbacks showing the hero's backstory. Jessica's family died in a car crash, effectively leaving her orphaned. She was then taken in by the abusive mother of child star Trish Walker (Catherine Blades).

Cappuccino will likely star once again in flashbacks in the upcoming season, where fans will hopefully see more of Jessica's childhood and how she developed her superhuman abilities.

"Jessica Jones" is set for release sometime in 2018 on Netflix.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY