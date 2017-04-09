'Jessica Jones' season 2 news: Golden Globe winner Janet McTeer lands mystery role for Netflix drama

"Jessica Jones" is introducing another major character for the show's upcoming sophomore season.

According to reports, Golden Globe winner Janet McTeer has been tapped to join the hit Netflix series for its next installment. Details about the character's background are still being kept under wraps, but it has been confirmed that she will have "an enormous impact on Jessica's life." McTeer's casting marks the first major addition for season 2.

McTeer, 55, is best known for her roles in "The Woman in Black," "The White Queen," and "Damages." Her most recent projects include "Me Before You," "Allegiant," "Battle Creek," "Paint It Black," and "The Honourable Woman."



"We couldn't possibly be more excited to work with Ms. McTeer for our second season," series creator Melissa Rosenberg said in a press release. "Her gravitas and authenticity are the perfect ingredients for all we're trying to create this year. She disappears into roles, gives her characters extraordinary dimension and depth. We're incredibly fortunate to be able to collaborate with her."

Filming for season 2 was pushed back because of Netflix's "The Defenders," a mini series that features Iron Fist, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. Now that the said program has moved on to post-production, the cast and crew of "Jessica Jones" can start working on the series and shoot new scenes. Den of Geek reports that exterior shots for season 2 will be covered at W 101st St and Broadway in New York City, and on Broadway Stages in Long Island City. Both locations were also used in the first installment for Jessica's apartment.

Debuted in 2015, "Jessica Jones" centers on a detective named Jessica (Krysten Ritter) who possesses tremendous strength. After the tragic incident that led to her powers, Jessica must rebuild her personal life while working on criminal cases in New York City.

The second season of "Jessica Jones" is expected to premiere next year on Netflix.