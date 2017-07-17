Jessica Alba pregnant: Cash Warren's wife hopes third baby is a boy?
Jessica Alba is reportedly hoping her daughters, Honor Marie, 9, and Haven Garner, 5, get a little brother.
On Monday, July 17, the 36-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she and husband Cash Warren are expecting their third child. In the post, their eldest daughter held a balloon in the shape of 1, the second one had a No. 2 balloon and the actress held a No. 3 balloon while supporting her small baby bump.
While they do not know the gender of their third child yet, the "Fantastic Four" star allegedly has her heart set on a baby boy to add to her growing brood, according to reports. Regardless, a healthy baby is all that matters.
The couple met on the set of the 2005 superhero film "Fantastic Four," which co-starred Alba, while Warren worked as a director's assistant. After three years of dating, they tied the knot in a private civil ceremony at the Beverly Hills Courthouse.
In 2016, the "Into the Blue" actress opened up about balancing motherhood and her career. In spite of her busy schedule, she tried to spend one-on-one time with both of her girls.
"I go on so many business trips, and they're usually two or three days. I'll bring just one at a time," Alba said in an interview with Us Weekly. "I just try to make the time that I spend with them quality. We like to go on walks and we like to watch movies and barbecue. They love to take a bath and then get back in their pajamas for the rest of the weekend."
Currently, Alba serves as a judge on the reality television show, "Planet of the Apps," alongside Gary Vaynerchuk, Will.i.am and Gwyneth Paltrow. The series, hosted by Zane Lowe, airs every Tuesday on Apple Music.
-
'Orange Is The New Black' creator says she's bought terrorism insurance because of new Jesus TV show she's working on
The creator of "Orange Is the New Black" recently said she's working on a new fictional series about Jesus' teenage years
-
Chris Pratt's remarkable conversion story... and more of his quotes on faith
His meteoric rise from total unknown, to small-time TV actor, to big league A-lister is a modern rebuke to the idea that nice guys finish last.
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Diagnosed with cancer, this Christian got through it by praying and painting Jesus' last day on earth
- The face of Christ? Turin Shroud does contain the blood of a torture victim, research suggests
- Would-be bride turns canceled $30,000 wedding reception into banquet for the homeless
- How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
- Alt-right popularity drives black Southern Baptist pastor to leave denomination: 'I've had enough'
- 3 conversations Christians can no longer ignore
- How – and why – Christians are helping some of the poorest and most distressed
- You aren't coming through here: Nuns build chapel to block fracking gas pipeline
- ISIS receipt surfaces in Mosul for sale of 20-year-old woman to jihadi for $1,500
- 16-year-old Christian boy is the latest victim of Pakistan's blasphemy law
- More than 9 in 10 British kids don't go to church: Here's how Scripture Union is helping change that
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Middle East is 'going backwards' and Syria will get worse, warns head of SAT-7