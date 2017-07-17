Jessica Alba pregnant: Cash Warren's wife hopes third baby is a boy?

Jessica Alba is reportedly hoping her daughters, Honor Marie, 9, and Haven Garner, 5, get a little brother.

On Monday, July 17, the 36-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she and husband Cash Warren are expecting their third child. In the post, their eldest daughter held a balloon in the shape of 1, the second one had a No. 2 balloon and the actress held a No. 3 balloon while supporting her small baby bump.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

While they do not know the gender of their third child yet, the "Fantastic Four" star allegedly has her heart set on a baby boy to add to her growing brood, according to reports. Regardless, a healthy baby is all that matters.

The couple met on the set of the 2005 superhero film "Fantastic Four," which co-starred Alba, while Warren worked as a director's assistant. After three years of dating, they tied the knot in a private civil ceremony at the Beverly Hills Courthouse.

In 2016, the "Into the Blue" actress opened up about balancing motherhood and her career. In spite of her busy schedule, she tried to spend one-on-one time with both of her girls.

Advertisement

"I go on so many business trips, and they're usually two or three days. I'll bring just one at a time," Alba said in an interview with Us Weekly. "I just try to make the time that I spend with them quality. We like to go on walks and we like to watch movies and barbecue. They love to take a bath and then get back in their pajamas for the rest of the weekend."

Currently, Alba serves as a judge on the reality television show, "Planet of the Apps," alongside Gary Vaynerchuk, Will.i.am and Gwyneth Paltrow. The series, hosted by Zane Lowe, airs every Tuesday on Apple Music.