Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald news: Couple admit to breaking courtship rules, adjust to having two kids

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have their hands full since welcoming their second son Henry into the world this year. Apart from now raising two kids, the couple have recently admitted to breaking a lot of courtship rules when they were dating.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are known for the strict courtship rules they implement on their children, as seen on "Jill & Jessa: Counting On." Apart from the already challenging obstacle of parents approving the suitor, there is also the general rule of little to no physical contact especially before getting married. At least, that is what Jim Bob and Michelle prefer anyway.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Jessa revealed in the new version of their latest book, "Growing Up Duggar," that she had broken every single one of her parents' courtship rules. What are those rules exactly? No hand-holding without a ring on the finger, no front hugs at least until the wedding but side hugs are allowed, and no pre-marital communication is to be had without a chaperone. Jessa stated that during their courtship, she and Ben had unchaperoned calls to each other on the phone every night.

Jessa revealed that the two of them would talk about anything and everything, from what they recently learned from the Bible to how their day went. However, to the fans of the family and the show, this is not surprising as the couple have been bending or breaking the supposed rules from the first time they met.

Naturally, now that the two are married and have two kids, the Seewalds are trying to adjust to their newest addition in the family. Ben told People in an interview that one of the adjustments that had to be made upon welcoming baby Henry back in February was the amount of diapers. Ben stated that they have to take out the garbage a lot more often due to the frequent diaper changes made to the two babies.

Jessa, on the other hand, is also on full time mom duty as Ben works. The reality star shared that there are days when it is calm and there are also days when it is not. Either way, she has her hands full with her two sons. She also revealed that her other son Spurgeon has to go through the adjustments as well, as he now has to learn how to share his parents with his new brother.