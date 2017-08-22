'Jersey Shore' star Vinny Guadagnino reveals why he wasn't invited to Snooki's wedding

A promotional photo for MTV's "Jersey Shore" season 3. Facebook/JerseyShoreMTV

It has been three years since Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jionni LaValle tied the knot, but many are still confused why she did not invite "Jersey Shore" co-star Vinny Guadagnino to the wedding. Finally, Guadagnino is shedding some light on the matter.

In an interview with Life & Style Weekly, he said he was not invited because he hooked up with Snooki in the past.

"Maybe it wouldn't have been the best for me to [go]," the 29-year-old reality star said. "I think it was just because of me doing comedy and going on podcast and going up on stage. I would tell stories about hooking up with her. This is my life and I'm going to tell it. That's what people want to know."

While Guadagnino was candid about his hookup with Snooki, that does not mean that he disrespected her and her husband. He insisted that it was entirely for comedic purposes only.

However, it is important to note that there are two sides to every story. During a guest appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" in 2014, Snooki made it clear that Guadagnino's absence had nothing to do with their intimate relationship from the reality TV series.

Instead, the "WWE Raw" guest host was apparently offended by Guadagnino's thoughtless words. She also admitted that it had been quite a while since they last contacted each other.

In the meantime, Snooki recently reunited with her "Jersey Shore" co-stars, Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Guadagnino, Jennifer "JWoww" Farley and Samantha "Sweetheart" Giancola, for a special episode called "Jersey Shore: Reunion Road Trip."

"Jersey Shore: Reunion Road Trip," which showed the original cast members visiting their old stomping grounds like Jenks in Point Pleasant Beach, premiered on Sunday, Aug 20. on E! Network.