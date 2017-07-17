'Jersey Shore' reunion news: Who's coming back and who isn't?

After it was announced that the popular reality show "Jersey Shore" is coming back to the small screen, many fans have been wondering which original cast members are returning for the reunion special.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the original cast members — Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Jennifer "JWoww" Farley and Samantha "Sweetheart" Giancola — of the hit reality show are reuniting.

However, it will not be a continuation of the original MTV series but rather, a new docuseries currently in development at the E! network.

While the show's cast has grown up and matured since the series ended after three seasons, Sorrentino assured viewers that the reunion will be just as much fun.

"It really comes down to the personalities put together and the dynamic of that," the 35-year-old reality star said in an interview with Page Six, adding, "At the end of the day, we're probably the coolest 30-year-olds you'll ever meet. We've matured and that's what happens in life — you grow older. Some of us have families, but at the end of the day, all of us are in relationships now, so I really think it will be cool to mix it up a little bit."

Advertisement

The upcoming docuseries will be called "Reunion Road Trip," and will feature the original cast members literally taking a trip down memory lane. They are expected to revisit their old stomping grounds, like Jenks in Point Pleasant Beach, as they reminisce about their younger days and catch up on each other's lives.

The "Jersey Shore" reunion, which is expected to air sometime in August, will reportedly act as the pilot episode for the series. "Reunion Road Trip" will be executive produced by Lauren Stevens, Greg Lipstone, Adam Greener and Simon Knight. The producers are reportedly considering both unscripted and scripted series for possible future episodes.