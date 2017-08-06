Jeremy Lin surrounded by trade rumors prior to 2017–18 season

Jeremy Lin was drafted to the Brooklyn Nets with a player option for 2018. This allows for him to opt out of his contract with the Nets just after one season, which puts him at a very awkward spot as far as his stay with the Nets goes.

In an interview with Michael Kay and Dom LaGreca on an ESPN podcast, they expressed their admiration for Lin regarding his unwavering work ethic and even described him as the leader of the team. They are pleased that he goes to the gym every single day, inspiring the other young players of the club to work harder and play better. The entire staff also have taken notice of Lin's dedication, and that his leadership and veteran status is something that they truly value since they have started the arduous process of rebuilding after Brooke Lopez' unfortunate departure from the team.

However, at the end of the day, the NBA is still a business, and given Lin's contract, they might have to come to terms with the fact that Lin might opt to go to a different team once he becomes a free agent after the 2017–18 season. NetsDaily even speculates that a potential three-team trade might occur among the Nets, Denver Nuggets, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, wherein Lin would play point guard for the Cavs, and Kyrie being traded to Denver in favor of the Nets getting some draft picks.

However, right now, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson is not too keen yet to let Lin go and wants to wait and see how well the recently acquired D'angelo Russell can work with Lin at the backcourt.

Lin has been bumped around the league after his stint with the New York Nets, and has since moved to the Lakers, Hornets, Rockets, and now to the Nets. It is too soon to tell what role Lin will be playing in the league regarding team roster rotation, but it is currently popular opinion that he will serve as one of the catalysts in a potential paradigm shift within the sport.