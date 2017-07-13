Jeremy Lin news: Nets player talks about experience in recent Thailand trip, chemistry with D'Angelo Russell
Brooklyn Nets player Jeremy Lin is one of the most popular faces in the National Basketball Association (NBA) today, and recently he shared about his eye-opening experience during a trip to Thailand.
Lin went on a tour around Thailand earlier in the year to learn more about the local non-government organizations as well as observe the harsh realities that many of the locals face. One such reality is that of sex trafficking. The NBA player shared in a group email that after learning about the sex trafficking problem in Thailand, his love for philanthropy was reignited, according to Gospel Herald. "It challenged my perspective on the first world bubble that I live in and showed me just how broken and in need of the Gospel message the world is," wrote Lin.
The NBA star paired up with organizations such as One Day's Wages and the Hug Project in Chiang Mai, Thailand. One Day's Wages aims to raise awareness on girls' education. The Hug Project aims to protect children from the horrors of trafficking and exploitation as well as abuse.
Previously, Lin talked about his chemistry with new teammate D'Angelo Russell in an interview with New York Post. Many were skeptical about how the two-point guards would be able to work together, but Lin cleared the air by saying nothing but nice things about sharing the backcourt with Russell. "Playing alongside another person who is dynamic makes the game easier," said the NBA player, adding, "I've already reached out to him. We've texted a bit, so it should be cool."
Seeing as the two of them are very different, Lin was optimistic that they should not have any issues playing together and it was the same reason why the two of them could work very well together. Lin also praised Russell for his versatility; being able to spot, shoot and drive; and explained that his versatility is what will make it difficult for the defenses.
