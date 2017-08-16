Jeremy Lin news: NBA star predicts Nets will make it to playoffs, feels optimistic about upcoming season

NBA star Jeremy Lin Reuters/Andrew Innerarity

In the upcoming National Basketball Association (NBA) season, fans of the Brooklyn Nets are probably wondering if the team would make it to the playoffs. According to Jeremy Lin, the answer is yes.

Lin recently appeared in a Q&A on Tencent, a Chinese language media outlet, to answer some fans' questions. As translated by Reddit user C.L.I.C.K, Lin is optimistic that the Nets can make the playoffs in the upcoming season of the NBA. He went on to say that he knows what the majority of the NBA fans might think, that the Nets will not do very well again, so there is no pressure riding on the team to make a good game happen.

It is safe to say that the previous season was not a good one for the Brooklyn Nets. Having gotten the worst record in the NBA with 20-62. Yet, they managed to gain an advantage during the draft lottery by selecting the number 1 draft pick overall. They eventually traded picks with Boston, who ultimately gave the top draft pick to Philadelphia. Nevertheless, the Nets could be assumed to be at least a little lucky. Apparently, that was not the case over the course of the season.

Out of the team's last 13 games, the Nets managed to end the season by winning seven, which may not be so bad. Lin of course, also talked about the kind of dynamic he will have with D'Angelo Russell, whom the team just acquired, along with DeMarre Carroll from Toronto. Russell's addition to the team poses a question as to how he and Lin will be able to work together.

The NBA star answered, "I'm going to be at the 1 and then he'll be at the...I'm not really sure, to be honest. I'm pretty sure he'll start at the 2 but it'll be pretty interchangeable." Lin went on to add that when one of them is out on the game, the other person will most likely be the one to have the ball.