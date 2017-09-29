Jeremy Lin news: Brooklyn Nets star buys suits for team; shares views on Curry's rescinded invitation

New York Knicks' point guard Jeremy Lin talks during a new conference before the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge game during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 24, 2012. Reuters/Jeff Haynes

The Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin bought new suits for his whole team and spoke up about U.S. President Donald Trump's recent decision to rescind NBA star Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House.

According to NetsDaily, Lin has such a generous nature that he is footing the bill for all the new suits for his teammates, coaches, physical therapists, video coordinators, and security guards. Nearly 40 people will suit up therefore it will take three days to get the measurements of everyone. Lin's tailor Abe Ndoye will have the task of fitting everyone, which he is glad to do so. He has been Lin's tailor since the NBA star's playing days in Houston.

Lin, however, was reluctant to have this known to the press. He lamented, "This is not supposed to be public information. I did it last year as well. It's just something that, especially the rookies, 'Let's get them a nice, fresh suit going into the season so they can have one.'"

Teammate D'Angelo Russell expressed his gratitude to Lin's act of kindness and generosity. He said that he knew how expensive suits were and appreciated his gesture. All of the other teammates felt the same way as well.

Lin also found time to speak up about Curry getting disinvited to the White House. Curry apparently got disinvited by Trump when he expressed that he was reluctant to go. Lin said, "It's great for everyone to take a stand... A lot of what Steph described, I feel as well. I'm a minority, too. I can't always fully understand a lot of the things that are going on, but I can definitely to some degree understand. That's something I've been reading up on every day."

Lin appeared to be comfortable taking on a leadership role in the team and voicing out his opinions. It remains to be seen though if his maturity can help his team rise from the Eastern Conference's cellar.