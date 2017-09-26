Jeremy Lin NBA news: Linsanity to be paired with D'Angelo Russell in upcoming season

NBA star Jeremy Lin. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Linsanity ensues, as Jeremy Lin gets paired with D'Angelo Russell in smaller two-point-guard lineups for this NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told New York Post that he was confident that Russel and Lin would make a good combination, as they are considered two of the best players in the Nets roster. He said, "They're two good guys that're good players. I really believe we can make it work. They've both played [shooting guard], and they both can guard the position, so it fits what we're doing."

Atkinson added that teaming them up in court would be a sound strategy. However, neither of them is a great defender, so this could also mean that the Nets will be playing more aggressively this season.

This will give Lin an opportunity to make a comeback since an injured hamstring hindered the momentum he gained during the previous seasons. This caused his team to suffer a seven-game losing streak during his absence. As such, the Brooklyn Nets next season will depend heavily on Lin, as one major injury to his recovered hamstring may put him out of the game, or the season entirely, placing the burden on Russell.

Lin is optimistic this time, but he did ask his fans not to pray to make him a Basketball Idol this NBA season and instead pray that he would focus on God. He said, "Please pray that I would just focus my heart solely on God and be so obsessed with Him that everything else in the world seems so insignificant. I really want to have a laser-focus on Jesus this season!"

Despite the Brooklyn Nets worst NBA record of 20-62 last season, the team is now in high hopes with both Lin and Russell at the offensive spearhead of the upcoming season for the Nets.

The next regular season for the NBA will begin on Oct. 17.