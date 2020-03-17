Jeremy Camp thanks fans for getting out to support his movie despite coronavirus

Staff writer
"I Still Believe" stars KJ Apa and Britt Robertson as Jeremy and Melissa Camp.

Christian worship artist Jeremy Camp has thanked fans for supporting his movie at the cinema in spite of coronavirus. 

I Still Believe topped the box office on its opening night, beating Disney's Onward and Vin Diesel's Bloodshot in ticket sales. 

The movie, which tells the story of Camp's marriage to his late first wife Melissa, took in nearly $10m despite hundreds of cinemas across the US being shuttered over the coronavirus outbreak. 

Overall, it ranked third on its opening weekend, taking in $9.1m, just behind Bloodshot ($9.2m) and Onward ($10.6m), according to figures from Box Office Mojo. 

Jeremy and Melissa Camp on their wedding day(Photo: Jeremy Camp Official)

Despite coronavirus causing the worst box office performance for movie theatres in 22 years, I Still Believe has nearly managed to claw back its $12m budget. 

Camp thanked fans on his Instagram page, saying, "Thanks to everyone who went out yesterday to support the film. I know times are crazy and uncertain right now, but we should never be controlled by fear. Stay healthy and remember God is in control! Love you guys! #istillbelieve." 

I Still Believe is made by Lionsgate and stars Riverdale actor KJ Apa and Tomorrowland star Britt Robertson as Jeremy and Melissa. 

The movie charts Jeremy and Melissa's engagement and subsequent wedding under the shadow of a cancer diagnosis that would tragically claim Melissa's life in 2001, less than a year after they were wed.

Apa and Robertson already knew each other, having starred together in 2017 family drama A Dog's Purpose alongside Dennis Quaid. 

They are joined in I Still Believe by country singer Shania Twain playing Camp's mother, and Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise in the role of his dad. 

