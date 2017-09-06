Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy regular workouts; couple to get married soon?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

It has only been six months since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their relationship public, but they're already a well-established couple that has become a fixture in street style.

The couple has taken to social media to flaunt their relationship. In an Instagram post, J. Lo posted a photo of her with her beau on workout mats. The caption read, "You push me I push you... Getting it in at @trufusion #namaste," implying that the two shared a yoga session.

The former baseball player, 42, and the pop star, 48, reportedly take part in intensive workout routines, which include partner sit-ups, partner push-ups, reverse crunches and planks, according to Lopez's trainer David Kirsch.

"Because Jennifer is always on set, she needs a workout that can maximize her time," Kirsch told Us Weekly. "Jennifer has crazy discipline during her workouts... She is able to focus on every single move that is given to her to ensure that she is doing it with reason and seeing results."

Rodriguez also opened up to Us Weekly about their relationship. The former Yankees third baseman called his girlfriend "an incredible athlete" and shared that Lopez was a star athlete in junior high and in high school.

"We both just love the fitness space, we like to work out. We work out together, we workout apart. Yeah, she's great," he added.

The couple is also happy outside the gym, of course. In fact, an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight that there's a possibility that the two might tie the knot in the future.

The source said that Lopez's circle of friends sees the relationship being able to go the distance and that they definitely see marriage potential. Their lives also complement each other, the source added, as the two have much in common, including having children and successful businesses.

Lopez stars in the NBC series "Shades of Blue," which premiered in 2016.