Jennifer Lawrence speaks her mind about climate change; encourages people to stand up for equality

Jennifer Lawrence in the move "Mother!" YouTube/ Paramount Pictures

Actress Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her thoughts on climate change in a recent TV interview. She called Hurricane Irma as a product of Mother Nature retaliating to mankind.

The Oscar-winning actress voiced out her opinion in an interview with Channel 4 in the United Kingdom while promoting her new movie, "Mother." Being named as one of most influential people in the world by Times Magazine in 2014, she is living up to that title by trying to enlighten people on what exactly is happening with the environment these days. The "Hunger Games" star said that Hurricane Irma is just one of the results of human activity and irresponsibility in handling nature.

The 27-year-old actress also found this era scary, especially with Donald Trump as president. She said that she cannot even recognize this new language that is forming in reference to people who think that climate change is nothing but a hoax. It was hard for her to fathom how some people refuse to believe this fact when science has proven that it is due to human's irresponsibility and lack of care for the environment that climate change is now a huge problem.

She is saddened on the reality that people also continue to ignore this issue. The "X-Men: First Class" actress is also known for not being fond of Trump, especially when the President himself does not believe in global warming and climate change. Even before Trump ran for office, the actress had already made it known how she was not supportive of his candidacy by saying that should Trump win, then it would mean that the world is about to end.

In the same interview, Lawrence continued saying that people in America should speak up more about relevant issues like climate change and racism while trying their best to do something about it.

Lawrence stars in a new psychological thriller called "Mother!" which will be out in theaters on Sept. 15.