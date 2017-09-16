Jennifer Lawrence plays sexy spy in 'Red Sparrow' trailer, to take two-year acting break

Jennifer Lawrence stars as Dominika Egorova in "Red Sparrow," coming out in theaters in March 2018. YouTube/20th Century Fox

Jennifer Lawrence plays a ballerina turned Russian spy in the latest trailer for the film "Red Sparrow," coming out in theaters in 2018.

Dominika Egorova is a Russian intelligence officer assigned to seduce a CIA agent. Lawrence, 27, plays the spy who develops feelings for her target, which endangers not just their personal lives but also the security of two nations.

The film's first trailer shows Dominika as she struts in a variety of wigs and dresses and goes through several targets, who all end up in deadly situations in her wake.

The synopsis for the 20th Century Fox movie describes the character in three ways: "A devoted daughter determined to protect her mother at all costs. A prima ballerina whose ferocity has pushed her body and mind to the absolute limit. A master of seductive and manipulative combat."

"It Comes at Night" and "Loving" actor Joel Edgerton, who plays CIA agent Nathaniel Nash, Dominika's love interest, is also seen in the trailer.

Directing the movie is Francis Lawrence, who worked with Lawrence on "Catching Fire" (2013), "Mockingjay — Part 1" (2014) and "Mockingjay — Part 2" (2015), the last three movies in "The Hunger Games" series which launched the actress into fame in 2012.

The actress also stars in "mother!," a horror film directed by her beau, Darren Aronofsky, which premiered on Sept. 15.

The two movies may be signaling Lawrence's return to more serious acting roles after her stint in blockbuster films based on young adult novels and comic books, namely Suzanne Collins' "The Hunger Games" and 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" franchise.

Lawrence's acting career began with indie films such as "Winter's Bone" (2010) and "Like Crazy" (2011).

The actress recently spoke about possibly going on an acting break, however. She has been filming at least one movie a year since 2010.

"I'm taking [a break]. I don't have anything set for two years," she said on the "Today" show on Sept. 14.

"Red Sparrow" premieres in theaters on March 2, 2018.